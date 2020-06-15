Norton investing $20 million to address healthcare needs in under-served areas of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has announced a new five-step plan to address health care and racial inequalities in Louisville.
Among the five steps, the healthcare facility will invest $20 million over a five year time period. The funds will be invested in permanent facilities and equipment in Louisville’s under-served neighborhoods.
“I think that health equity, the whole idea of us tackling this issue of health equity, is a very important thing," Norton Healthcare CEO Russ Cox said, "not only for our local community, it’s for our state. It’s for our country.”
Last fall, Norton Healthcare invested $5 million with the Louisville Urban League. The company has also opened a primary care facility in the West End YMCA building where nearly 1,000 people were tested for COVID-19.
