Police looking for suspects who fired shotgun at deputy sheriff’s personal car

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown police are looking for a car involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.
The shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Camptown Road. Investigators say a shotgun was fired into the driver's side door of the deputy's personal car.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was not injured.
The vehicle involved is a mid-sized 4-door sedan, believed to be either a gold 2008 Mercury Milan or Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bardstown police at 502-348-4328 or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.
