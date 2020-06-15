Police looking for suspects who fired shotgun at deputy sheriff’s personal car

Police looking for suspects who fired shotgun at deputy sheriff’s personal car
Anyone with information is asked to call Bardstown police or Nelson County Dispatch. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | June 15, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 12:35 PM

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown police are looking for a car involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.

The shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Camptown Road. Investigators say a shotgun was fired into the driver's side door of the deputy's personal car.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was not injured.

The vehicle involved is a mid-sized 4-door sedan, believed to be either a gold 2008 Mercury Milan or Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bardstown police at 502-348-4328 or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.