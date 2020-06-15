Protesters confront deputies outside Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Protesters blocked off roads and confronted deputies in downtown Louisville Monday morning.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Col. Carl Yates said a deputy was trying to get to work in his personal vehicle and his truck was surrounded by protesters once they realized he was in uniform. A second deputy went to help when Yates said he was pushed and shoved and called for assistance.
About 12 deputies responded and Yates said things calmed down. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Louisville Metro Police Department officers left the area.
Yates said two or three agitators were outside of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters confronting and yelling at deputies.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.