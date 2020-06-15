Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old believed to be in danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WAVE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old who is believed to be in danger.
Montana Schaefer was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on June 14 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
Montana is described as being 5’6’’ tall and weighing 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit.
Police said Montana might be riding a silver 21 speed bicycle.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.
