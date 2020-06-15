Simmons College, KSU announce plan to address racial inequity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two major initiatives have been announced at Simmons College of Kentucky. Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky State University and Simmons College would help with the recruitment of black teachers. Now both schools have a plan to address racial inequity.
During this time of unrest in our history, the message at Simmons College, if we expect different outcomes, we have to do things differently.
It was a historic day for the Commonwealth’s two Historic Black Colleges and Universities. Simmons College and Kentucky State University announcing an agreement to help address inequity at a time of civil unrest.
Fifty years ago, the Kerner Commission found poverty and institutional racism drove violence and riots and declared white society condoned the ghetto, warning the U.S. would split into two drastically unequal societies - one black and one white, but no one listened. Simmons will lead its own Kerner Commission 2.0.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer talked of a renewed investment in black teachers and the black community. Simmons President Dr. Kevin Cosby and multiple school leaders focused on the need for this community to invest in the states HBCU's to make actual change.
"If we can donate over $700 million to erect athletic fields and stadiums in Louisville, see black people run around bases, run down football fields, run around tracks and run up and down basketball courts surely we can donate millions to help black people enter into fields like business, stem programs, etc so they can run businesses, run corporations, run philanthropy and run governments, city state and federal," said Dr. Frank Smith, SCKY Kerner Commission 2.0 Coordinator.
Everyone involved says to actually make a difference we have to start investing in students and HBCU’s.
