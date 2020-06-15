Victim of shooting at skate park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are still looking for suspects in a deadly shooting at the Louisville Extreme Park that left one person dead and four others injured.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Clay and Franklin Streets. Officers found Keith Malone, Jr., 20, of Louisville, dead and two others shot.
Two additional victims from the shooting showed up at University Hospital.
No updates have been given on the conditions of the four surviving victims.
District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, whose district the skate park is in, said a large group of teens had gathered in a nearby parking lot before the shooting.
Sexton-Smith says LMPD usually has officers stationed near the park, but have not had a consistent presence there recently.
