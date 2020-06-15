Volunteers clean up Louisville’s Greenwood Cemetery where soldiers, pastors are buried

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of volunteers gathered at Greenwood Cemetery in Louisville Monday to help clean up the grounds.
The cleanup was planned by volunteers with the National Associated of Black Veterans Region VI Cemetery Task Force. AmeriCorps Vistas also provided volunteers for the day of community service.
Civil war soldiers, state university founders, legendary pastors and veterans are buried at Greenwood Cemetery.
The group took time to clean off headstones of veterans and others to make sure they are not forgotten.
