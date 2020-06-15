WAVE 3 Weather Blog: Monday Update

We will remain on the cool, drier and less-humid of this low pressure that is off to our east. There is still a chance that some light amounts of moisture will flow in “backwards” from the east and spark a shower. As of now, that risk closer to I-75 than it does to I-65.
Once that low pressure moves off the east coast, the reality of summer heat will start to take over. This will not only start our temperature rise back into the 90s, but also the risk for afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.
There will be another cold front that will attempt to move in to focus a more organized area of thunderstorms...but that looks delayed until about a week from today.
Overall, it is a dry pattern and the ground continues to get drier as well.
More on the above in today’s video!
Be safe!
