Beshear confirms 203 new cases of coronavirus; 7 new deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 203 more cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, and seven new deaths.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said there have been 12,829 total cases, and 512 deaths attributed to the virus that has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide.
“We have come so far," Beshear said in a statement distributed to media Tuesday. "We have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another. Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 72-year-old man from Allen County; a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Boone County; a 77-year-old woman from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Hardin County; and two women, ages 74 and 89, from Jefferson County.
At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
