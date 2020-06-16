Company donates wheelchairs and walkers to UofL Hospital

Company donates wheelchairs and walkers to UofL Hospital
By Charles Gazaway | June 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 3:37 PM
The donation of 20 wheelchairs and 20 walkers to UofL Hospital by Gould's Discount Medical will help nearly two dozen patients each day.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A generous donation was made to University of Louisville Hospital by Gould’s Discount Medical.

The home medical equipment dealer donated 20 wheelchairs and 20 walkers to the hospital. The donation will help nearly two dozen patients each day.

"I feel very strongly in the hospital system. It's an important part of the community. Anything I can do to help the hospital system, I want to," said Ken Gould, the Louisville Market Director of Gould's Discount Medical. "I know what they're doing. They're getting people better and back out on the street I see it personally every day through my business and through work."

Gould’s was also able to donate several different sizes and types of wheelchairs and walkers.

