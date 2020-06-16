Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passes away

(WAVE) - Congressman Andy Barr’s wife, Carol, died “suddenly” on Tuesday, per Barr’s Chief of Staff Mary Rosado.
Rosado issued a statement regarding Carol Barr’s death, saying she died at the family’s home in Lexington.
The statement reads, “Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”
No further information was provided.
Barr represents the 6th congressional district of Kentucky. He has held the seat since 2013.
