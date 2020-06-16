Current and former LMPD officers to mayor: ‘We are under attack’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Enough is enough. That was the cry Tuesday morning from retired and off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were rallying over what they say is a lack of city leadership and a lack of care for good police officers who are trying to do their job, but feel under attack.
Calling it a rally not a protest, the officers met in Central Park asking city leaders to stop painting police officers with the same brush and asked them to start showing police some respect.
"These officers refuse to abandon the citizens in this city, the way your elected officials have," said George Rodman, a retired LMPD officer.
Saying they have more worries than the coronavirus, Rodman was surrounded by a big crowd at the park. Rodman's son, Officer Nick Rodman, was killed in 2017 in the line of duty. He blamed Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Council members and the media for the unrest in the past couple of weeks.
"Why are crimes being committed daily in the name of protests that would not be tolerated otherwise?" Rodman asked.
One of those crimes came to the Police Officers' Memorial downtown.
"With fallen officers names on it, it was vandalized due to the stand down order, " Rodman said, "that's a slap in the face to every former, current and fallen officer and their families, my son's name is on that wall."
Rodman said officers working long shifts without a contract are being spit on, attacked and shot at. Longtime officer John Keeling reminded officers to go to work, watch one another's back and honor their oath.
"With any profession you've got the good ones, you've got the great ones, you got the bad ones," Keeling told the crowd. "The bad ones are causing these uneducated, ignorant people to throw a blanket over the entire profession."
Todd Kessinger, a former LMPD major, said he likes Mayor Fischer but believes he's getting bad advice, has been in charge for too long and needs to go back to what he learned in business.
"Don't be a people pleaser," Kessinger said about what Fischer needs to do, "don't pander to a certain segment of the community. Be a CEO, run it like it needs to be run."
To Fischer and other city leaders, Rodman said, “If you’re not willing to take back the city, stand down.”
