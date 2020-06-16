FORECAST: Another pleasant afternoon ahead!

- LATE WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another comfortable afternoon ahead with a decent breeze and plenty of sunshine. Highs will cross over into the lower 80s for a few hours this afternoon.
Low humidity sticks around tonight allowing temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies. There will be some patchy river/valley fog around.
The warming trend continues on Wednesday as highs reach the mid-80s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a small isolated shower chance. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Thursday and into the low 90s by Friday. Storm chances increase late weekend into the start of next week.
