JCPS superintendent says district is ready for all options for 2020-2021 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of the 2020-2021 school year for Jefferson County Public Schools is supposed to be Aug. 12.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said that date is still the goal, but he’s not sure how school may look on that day.
“It’s a challenge," Pollio said. “I mean, there is no doubt bringing together all of the factors into this is a challenge.”
Pollio told WAVE 3 News he and other district superintendents have been meeting with representatives from the Kentucky Department of Education, discussing how the school year may look. The options include in-classroom learning, a hybrid model of education, virtual schooling or a continuation of non-traditional instruction, similar to what JCPS implemented in the spring.
“We’re all struggling with the same thing,” Pollio said. “We want to be back in school. We want our kids having face-to-face instruction. Providing them the support they need, the relationships with teachers and staff is so critical. We need them back in school. But on the other hand, we’ve got to focus on the health and wellness of our students and staff.”
Regardless of what model is implemented, Pollio acknowledged it may require some extra funding. He said the district may have to purchase facemasks and other personal protective equipment for students and staff if they return to the buildings. Pollio said that alone may cost nearly $10 million.
He said the district is also looking to purchase more Google Chromebooks for students.
In the short term, Pollio believes the federal CARES Act money JCPS received will cover these expenses, but he’s not sure for how long.
“We know the longer this goes, the greater potential this will have for impacting all districts," Pollio said. "So all districts received this CARE funding throughout the state. But I think all superintendents are very concerned about long-term purchase of PPE and other things that are needed if this becomes a long-term process.”
Pollio said as the state gets closer to the Aug. 12 goal date, he is expecting more concrete guidelines from KDE, and said their guidance will help JCPS administrators gain a better idea of how the school year will begin.
“Once we get firm guidance, I think we’ll be able to hone in on our decision which is best for our district," Pollio said.
Pollio told WAVE 3 News that JCPS is planning to unveil a new section of the district’s homepage dedicated to providing families with ongoing updates from the state on the outlook of the upcoming school year.
