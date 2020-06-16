LMPD investigating shooting reported in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are currently investigating after a shooting reported in Valley Station Tuesday night.
Metrosafe confirmed that calls came in around 11:20 p.m. to the 10500 block of Chariot Run Court.
When police arrived, one victim was found at that location.
The victim has been transported to University Hospital, where their condition is unknown at the moment.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.