Man found dead identified; cause of death given
The deaht of a man found June 12, 2020 in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood has been ruled a homicide. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | June 16, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 11:44 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man whose body was found last week in the Park Hill neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Michael Profitt, 45, of Louisville.

Louisville Metro police called to the 1500 block of Dumesnil around 9:20 a.m. last Friday on a report of a person down found Profitt dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about Profitt’s death can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Calls to the tip line are anonymous.

