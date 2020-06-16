Man found dead identified; cause of death given

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man whose body was found last week in the Park Hill neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Michael Profitt, 45, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro police called to the 1500 block of Dumesnil around 9:20 a.m. last Friday on a report of a person down found Profitt dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about Profitt’s death can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Calls to the tip line are anonymous.
