Man killed in crash on I-265 identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died in a crash on Interstate 265 has been identified.
Samier Shunnara, 68, died of blunt force trauma following a crash on I-265 at Interstate 71 around 1:20 p.m. on June 12, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Louisville Metro police said a passenger vehicle going at a high rate of speed struck the rear of another vehicle setting off the chain reaction. Four passenger vehicles and two tractor trailers were involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
