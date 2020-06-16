Man shot, killed in Louisville’s California neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the California has been identified.
Anthony Washington Jr., 31, was shot in the 2200 block of Osage Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Washington was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
