Metro officials say an improving revenue forecast will require less use of reserve funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government says they won't have to use as much of the city's Rainy Day Fund as they originally thought due to an improved fiscal forecast.
Daniel Frockt, the Metro's Chief Financial Officer, said the outlook for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the new year that starts on July 1 has improved by 2.5 percent.
Appearing before the Metro Council Budget Committee, Frockt said the estimated Fiscal Year 2019-20 general fund revenue will be $610 million, a number that's $14 million higher than when Mayor Greg Fischer made his budget address in April.
One year ago, Fischer and Metro Council budgeted $623 million for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 general fund.
Frockt said the Fiscal Year 2019-20 figure is $32 million less than the $642 million that had been forecasted in the winter, but that forecast was before the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to suddenly close and lead to an unprecedented spike in unemployment both locally and nationally. The good news, Frockt said, is the Metro say a drop in wage earnings and profits that was less than feared by city officials.
To make up the $13.4 million shortfall, Frockt said Metro Government will tap $7.6 million of non-recurring funding and shift $5.8 million of road funds from the capital budget into the operating budget.
For upcoming fiscal year (2020-21), the general fund revenue is also projected to be $610 million, an increase of $16 million more than in April.
