2nd victim in Magazine St. shooting found on W. Madison St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was found shot in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood Tuesday night, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said the male victim was found by officers in the 2200 block of West Madison Street around 9:30 p.m.
He was reportedly a second victim in a shooting that happened on Magazine Street.
Smiley said EMS transported him to University Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
