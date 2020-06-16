2 new programs, $1.3M donation benefits SummerWorks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – New programs are being added to summer employment and learning opportunities for young people in Louisville.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced the $1.3 million contribution to the SummerWorks program on Tuesday. The One Louisville COVID-19 fund is donating $800,000 and the James Graham Brown Foundation is donating $500,000.
“The leaders at the One Louisville fund and James Graham Brown Foundation have really stepped up for the youth in our community during this difficult time,” Fischer said. “Because of their extremely generous and timely gifts, hundreds more young people who are most in need will be able to earn money, get valuable experience, and learn skills that will help prepare them for the future of work.”
Fischer also announced two new SummerWorks elements, a SummerWorks Fellowship on civic engagement, where youth will work on a project related to the impact of structural racism, and a SummerWorks Tech Academy, where youth can learn valuable digital skills and get paid to complete online courses.
People ages 16-21 can enroll for SummerWorks by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.