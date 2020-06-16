NKU: Face coverings required for anyone on campus at start of fall semester

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Facial coverings will be required for students, faculty, staff and visitors once the fall semester begins at Northern Kentucky University.
The school says facial coverings will be a requirement while anyone is on campus until health guidelines from the CDC and state decide otherwise.
On days you plan to be on campus, NKU says you will also have to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms using the Healthy@NKU app.
With these requirements, students and staff will begin the fall semester as scheduled at NKU through a variety of in-person and virtual classes, the school announced on Monday.
NKU says classes for the 2020 fall semester will still start on Aug. 17.
To help keep social distancing for students and faculty, the school says small classes will move to larger classrooms while large classes will be reduced in size or take place in some of the school’s large rooms.
NKU also says the current plan will allow for some in-person classes to be simultaneously delivered face-to-face and online.
Classes will be offered in one of the four following ways:
- In-person: delivered face-to-face with regular meetings at a certain location and time.
- Online: delivered entirely online with no scheduled class meeting.
- Hybrid: delivered both online and face-to-face with scheduled in-person meetings at a specific site and time.
- Online synchronous: delivered fully online but with scheduled virtual class meetings.
Students will be able to find out on July 1 how their class will be offered through myNKU.
Due to the changes in the course offerings because of the coronavirus, the university says they will not charge students the standard online fee for the fall semester.
