Pools, public swimming facilities in Kentucky can reopen by end of June according to new guidelines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday a new set of guidelines that would allow public swimming and bathing facilities to reopen by the end of the month.
According to an update provided by the Governor’s office, the new requirements will replace the old aquatic centers and business guidelines released on June 1.
These guidelines will be set in place for locations such as beaches, swimming pools, diving pools, water slides and spray pools, and spas and whirlpools.
Several regulations include:
- Ensuring proper social distancing between swimmers anytime an individual’s head is above water surface.
- Eliminating the use of waiting areas.
- No congregating in or around the premises.
- Sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces, such as fitting rooms, lockers, vending machines and common areas.
- Encouraging frequent handwashing procedures.
Employees will be required to wear face masks during interaction, while lifeguards will not wear masks on duty due to it being a safety hazard. Swimmers should only wear masks when not in the water.
The maximum load for swimmers in pools and bathing facilities will be calculated using the water surface area and dividing by 36 square feet. The guidelines give an example, stating that a 2000 square foot pool would have a maximum capacity of 55 people.
When pools meet all requirements in the Governor’s Healthy at Work initiative, they will be allowed to open on June 29.
To view the full list of requirements, click or tap here.
