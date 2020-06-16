Retired LMPD officer shares frustrations about challenges of being a black police officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has left the force and his decision to do so is catching a lot of attention. Andre Bottoms says the reason he chose to leave is the frustrations with what is happening here, across the country, and the challenges of being a black police officer.
Bottoms was 22 years old when he became a police officer.
"As a kid growing up, I had great experiences with police officers and I kinda looked up to them," Bottoms said. "It was something I wanted to do as I got older."
Bottoms had his dream job and eventually became a sergeant in Louisville Metro Police Department's narcotics unit.
"I think I made a difference in people’s lives and I really enjoyed what I was doing," Bottoms said.
But there were things that he saw and experienced that made his job frustrating. His badge didn't shield him from being stopped by police for no apparent reason.
"I was going to visit a friend, when I pulled up to his apartment I exited my vehicle the next thing I know I see a guy running up to me with a gun pointed at me," Bottoms said. "My first reaction was to grab my gun because I thought I was getting robbed. Then I see other people coming off to the side."
Bottoms says in that incident he did everything the officers asked him to do. When they realized who he was, Bottoms says he asked why he got stopped. The officers told him he looked like someone who could have been a suspect.
"They were stopping me simply because I was black," Bottoms said. "Not only was the stop illegal, they had guns in my face."
Bottoms retired in 2014, but returned to the force in 2016 as an officer in Sixth Division. Being a black police officer didn't get any easier.
"The black community looks at us as sellouts," Bottoms said.
The job got harder especially after repeated instances of black men and women killed by police.
“You have George Floyd, he’s sitting there calling for his mom,” Bottoms said. “Enough is enough. People are getting tired.”
Bottoms says he has many questions about the Breonna Taylor case. He was on duty during the protests here in Louisville and that he supports the peaceful protests, but seeing the riots and looting in the city he loves is heartbreaking.
On June 11, Bottoms took to social media announcing he was leaving LMPD once again. He says his family became worried about his well being.
"When I come home I take off the uniform," Bottoms said. "Being black, I can't turn it off. I'm always going to be black. I told officers if you don't understand why people are so upset than go talk to someone who is black someone in the community."
His post has been shared more than 2,000 times. Bottoms says the police community needs to change and officers need to step up when they see a fellow officer doing and saying something wrong. With the negative he's seen over the years, there are more positives. He says if you ask him if he would change his career the answer is no. He's proud that he served his country and city, and that he worked alongside the men and women at LMPD who made a difference.
Bottoms says he supports those who are also fighting in a peaceful way for positive change.
"Change is coming," Bottoms said. "I've never seen anything like this in my 29 years in law enforcement where the whole nation is rallying around this cause. I've never seen that."
Bottoms says LMPD is short on minority officer and the department needs to reflect the make up of the city. Now that he’s retired again, he wants to focus on finishing his degree in criminal justice.
