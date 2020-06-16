Stray bullet from deadly skate park shooting enters woman’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At 2:30 a.m., the last thing you want to hear is gunshots on your block. Worse would be finding one of those bullets in your home. That was the reality for a mother of two after a shootout at Louisville Extreme Park.
"It sounded like metal-to-metal tings, which later I came to find, it was just the bullet bouncing around the house,” said Courtney, who we are not identifying by her last name.
Courtney went into survival mode, after a bullet came into her home, late into the night on Saturday.
"I was certain it was fireworks,” Courtney said. “They've been lighting them off every night which they're still doing which is still frustrating post-having-a-bullet-coming in your house."
According to Louisville Metro police, a shooting broke out at Lousville Extreme Park located near her home. A 20-year-old man was killed and four others were wounded. Two of the wounded had to undergo surgery, but all four victims are expected to recover. Investigators say about 100 rounds were fired off during the course of the shooting.
"I came back and checked my girls for bullet holes which was so surreal to say the least,” Courtney said. “Then I checked them about a hundred more times.”
It took Courtney’s landlord a day to clean up the mess. As of Tuesday, black tape covered up the gashing holes in both window panels. Courtney said glass went all over her furniture and floors.
"The first hole is about the size of my fist, the second hole was the size of my head,” Courtney said as she describing the damage. “It was surprising how much glass there was. It went from one wall to the other."
Courtney says LMPD homicide investigators came into her home to look at the damage and take the bullet for inventory. She says as the investigation continues, fear won’t control her family.
"We are going to hang around for sure,” Courtney said. “Fight or flight is the natural response, but were going to hang around."
LMPD has not yet announced any arrests. Anyone with information should call the LMPD TIP Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
