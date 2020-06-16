Task force works on plan to reopen Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor spoke Monday about what it will take to get schools to reopen in the fall.
As schools moved to non-traditional learning, the Kentucky Board of Education created the Education Continuation Task Force. Now, the focus is less on online learning and more on getting children back in the schools.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher, said she recently invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers to work with the task force and all of them accepted.
Coleman said during Monday’s meeting, the task force discussed best practices, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing hands and surfaces, checking temperatures and contact tracing.
"We are working to empower the local community leaders to take these safety expectations and make the best of this situation,” Coleman said.
“There will be difficult tasks ahead of us from the school community to implement some of these things, but every other school district in the country is trying to do the same thing,” Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said. “We are going to be doing things that we have never been asked to do before. I’m confident we can do them.”
Although the Kentucky Department of Education issues guidance for Kentucky school districts, it’s up to each individual district to create its own safe reopening plan. Whenever the task force comes up with new guidance, it is brought to all 172 superintendents via webcast.
