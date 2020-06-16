Two shot, one critically injured from shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday night leaves one man critically injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of Magazine Street shortly after 8:00 p.m.
Once police arrived, they found a male in his late teens to early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Officers later located a second male victim in the 2200 block of West Madison Street. Investigation by LMPD revealed that the initial scene for the second victim is also believed to be the 2500 block of Magazine Street.
The second victim was transported to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
