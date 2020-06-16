Unemployment protesting met with on-site processing at Ky. Capitol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About a dozen people showed up in Frankfort Tuesday with signs ready to protest Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s handling of pandemic unemployment claims.
“When you’re a single mother and living check-to-check as it is, to catch up is going to be difficult,” Misty Gaitan, who was speaking of her own experience, said.
That’s why after nearly two months with no results, Gaitan said she organized a protest.
“It’s a lot of depression going on stress and anxiety,” she said. “Then, every night, when you do get a chance to kind of forget about it, you get a phone call from the unemployment office. An automated message telling you, you’re still in the cue, we have not forgot [sic] about you. That just brings it back to the surface, because truly they have forgotten about us.”
Kelsi Stewart also showed up to protest. A sign she was holding read “Filed on March 16. Please, help us.”
Stewart said she and her husband were both laid off three months ago, and on top of that, she’s pregnant.
“I’m having a baby in six weeks and my maternity leave is not paid for,” Stewart said. “So, we’ve been living off my maternity leave money, and it’s just starting to get a little stressful.”
Just as the protest was about to kick off, Democratic Rep. Joe Graviss approached the group.
“Go get help, man,” Graviss told a protester. “You’ll be done before this is over.”
Graviss explained help had been set up for demonstrators nearby. Specifically, unemployment insurance employees had been assigned to look into their problems.
“It’s been extremely difficult,” Graviss said. “The governor knows this and he had this set up today so that he could help people directly.”
A statement from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet released later in the day read:
“The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for unemployment insurance across the country and in Kentucky. The virus has made it difficult to help Kentuckians in person, but today we were able to provide about 10 Office of Unemployment Insurance staff to assist with claims at the Capitol Education Center. We wanted to help those who visited the Capitol today and reports indicate that many received assistance with their claim.”
An hour after a sit-in was supposed to occur, the group had yet to enter the Capitol, and chants in opposition never rang out. Protesting then turned into processing for some.
“I have gone without my unemployment for 11 weeks,” Paige Johnston, who originally showed up to demonstrate, said. “And thank goodness they took care of it today. I’m so grateful.”
Stewart said her issues were resolved in minutes.
“I didn’t know this was going to happen today,” Stewart said. “I was just expecting to hold this sign up, be here for a couple [of] hours.”
Gaitan, though, said the Cabinet is still figuring out her how to resolve the issues facing her claim.
"Conveniently, the hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., which is when our protest is going on," Gaitan said. "It's too convenient. I mean, I appreciate it. It took this to get help, but I don't think it should've taken this to get help."
She said she does feel better than when she showed up earlier in the day but will believe her issues are fixed when she sees the money in her bank account.
Learn how to get help with a Kentucky unemployment insurance claim here.
