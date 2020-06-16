Volunteers take aim at food scarcity by cleaning up site for new West Louisville grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A west Louisville grocery store is one step closer toward attacking food scarcity issues in the area.
Volunteers working together at 3044 W. Broadway took aim at tackling those issues facing the area by starting the transformation of an abandoned machine shop into a grocery store.
"I can't wait to show them what we have in store," said Megan Bell, the owner.
Bell says the Next Door Market will feature a large assortment of groceries. For Bell, healthy foods are a priority and she says one day there will even be pharmacy that the neighborhood can rely on.
Bell has been blown away by the amount of support that the community has already provided her.
"It's amazing the amount of support is absolutely insane,” said Bell, “and I'm just very thankful and happy that I'm able to bring something like this to our community."
Bell said the goal is to have the store open by August 2021.
There will be numerous volunteering opportunities until then. You can learn more on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.