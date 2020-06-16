WAVE 3 Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

We will add a few degrees to the temperature and moisture levels...each day...this week.
This means some chilly pool water with these cool mornings, but that will quickly change by the end of the week and certainly over the weekend. Of course, the humidity will go along with increase so there will be a risk for a daily thunderstorms.
There will be a front next week that will serve as much more of a focus for more widespread/heavy thunderstorms. We’ll continue to monitor that as we get closer.
Be safe!
