Young campers welcomed at Louisville Nature Center for first day of in-person summer camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids awaiting an outdoor summer camp experience got their chance Tuesday as the Louisville Nature Center started their first week of in-person summer camp.
The Louisville Nature Center, which had been closed since March 13, started their summer camp experience that creates a positive experience for campers while following guidelines set by the CDC and Kentucky’s Healthy at Work initiative.
Day camps and day cares had been approved to reopen in Kentucky upon meeting guidelines starting July 15.
The first series of experiences for campers was titled Camp Cold Blood, themed around reptiles and amphibians.
For more information on the day camp experience and the Louisville Nature Center, visit their website.
