Bellarmine basketball camps to resume in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Campers will be back on the court at Bellarmine University this summer.
Bellarmine Men's Basketball will hold six different camps, beginning in July.
All camps will follow Healthy at Work protocols, including daily health screenings.
Due to COVID-19, Bellarmine Basketball Camp will look a little different than it has in the past. All sessions are age-group specific with each camp session lasting from either 9:00 a.m. to noon, or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost of each session will be $150 plus registration fees.
Groups will be smaller, and will be run almost exclusively by Bellarmine basketball staff and players.
SUMMER 2020 CAMPS (all grades listed are for 2020-21 school year)
July 6-10 (9:00 a.m. to noon)
- Surf - 2nd-3rd Grade (Low Goals)
- Knights Hall - 4th-5th Grade
July 6-10 (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m)
- Surf - 4th-5th Grade
- Knights Hall - 6th-7th Grade
July 20-24 (9:00 a.m. to noon)
- Surf - 2nd-3rd Grade (Low goals)
- Knights Hall - 4th-5th Grade
July 20-24 (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m)
- Surf - 4th-5th Grade
- Knights Hall - 6th-7th Grade
July 27-31 (9:00 a.m. to noon)
- Surf - 2nd-3rd Grade (Low Goals)
- Knights Hall - 4th-5th Grade
July 27-31 (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m)
- Surf - 2nd-3rd Grade (Low Goals)
- Knights Hall - 6th-7th Grade
To register, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.