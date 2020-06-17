The Belle is Back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The belle of Louisville is open once again. The 2020 season will feature new programming and even better passenger experiences.
Home Port Adventure Days is a museum-style experience that allows visitors to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Belle to learn about the history, art and science of steamboats, all with picturesque river views and without ever leaving the wharf!
Home Port Adventure Days, which take place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 12 to 8 p.m., features performances, games and demonstrations, food trucks, as well as meet & greets with the captain and crew. Tickets are just $9.99 for adults and seniors, $6.99 for children ages 5 to 14. Children 4 and under are free. Self-guided tour tickets include the new Home Port Adventure Passport, a fun booklet designed to propel your experience around the 200 ft. long boat.
There will also be a limited reopening excursion schedule in the coming weeks. For starters, on Saturdays, there will be Picnic Lunch cruises from 12 to 2 p.m. and Sunset Cruises, featuring live music, from 8 to 10 p.m. On Sundays, there will be narrated Harbor History excursions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
