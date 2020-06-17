The Belle of Louisville is back

Home Port Adventure Days, which take place every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 12 to 8 p.m., features performances, games and demonstrations, food trucks, as well as meet & greets with the captain and crew. Tickets are just $9.99 for adults and seniors, $6.99 for children ages 5 to 14. Children 4 and under are free. Self-guided tour tickets include the new Home Port Adventure Passport, a fun booklet designed to propel your experience around the 200 ft. long boat.