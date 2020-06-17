Beshear gives update on COVID-19, future of health care, appoints new cabinet commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 170 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and six new deaths.
During his media briefing at the Kentucky History Center, Beshear said there are a total of 12,995 cases, adding that the state has lost 518 residents to the virus that has caused a global panic this year.
A total of 3,444 people have recovered from the coronavirus, Beshear said.
Beshear began by addressing health care issues in Kentucky. He said the state has moved backward over the last four years. He then announced he’s issuing a Letter of Intent for a state-based exchange similar to Kynect, which was dismantled by former Gov. Bevin. The new exchange will start in January 2022, the governor said.
Beshear said that in 2018, Kentuckians paid a federal exchange user fee of $9.8 million. He said the one-time, state-based exchange cost is $5 million for the system, and $1 million to $2 million for ongoing operations.
The governor said a state-based exchange would save about $2.8 to $3.8 million the first year, and $7.8 to $8.8 million a year thereafter.
Also Wednesday, Beshear announced the appointment of Marta Miranda-Straub as the new commissioner for the Department for Community Based Services. She is the former Director of the Center for Women and Families in Louisville.
Beshear touched on a few other items Wednesday:
+ Thousands of masks, face shields, and gloves have been donated to county clerks for use during in-person voting for next week’s primary. Thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer also have been made available.
+ Beshear called the death of Carol Barr “devastating,” and offered his sympathy for her husband, Rep. Andy Barr.
+ The Office of Unemployment Insurance will offer in-person services Thursday and Friday in Frankfort, as many Kentuckians have reported continued trouble getting their unemployment checks.
