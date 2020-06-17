Biomarker that could predict life-threatening crisis in COVID-19 patients identified at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A biomarker that could predict a crisis in COVID-19 patients that could lead to death has been identified by researchers at the University of Louisville, the university said.

UofL Professor of Surgery and Microbiology and Immunology Jun Yan, M.D., Ph.D., led the study with UofL Professor of Anesthesiology Jiapeng Huang, M.D., Ph.D., and M.D./Ph.D. student Samantha Morrissey, Ph.D.

According to their study, a type of immune cells, low-density inflammatory neutrophils, were elevated in patients who were severe. The elevated level signaled the likelihood of death within a few days.

According to UofL, neutrophils serve as the first line of defense in the body and the cells rush to clear an infection. However, if there is a high volume of cells at the infection site, like the lungs, unwanted adverse effects could occur. The study showed severe COVID-19 patients developed a blood-clotting disorder, called coagulopathy, which can manifest as pulmonary embolism, heart attack or stroke.

“Based on this study, we believe that the low-density inflammatory band neutrophil population contributes to COVID-19-associated coagulopathy (CAC) and could be used as a clinical marker to monitor disease status and progression,” Yan said. “Identifying patients who are trending toward a cellular crisis and then implementing early, appropriate treatment could improve mortality rates for severe COVID-19 patients.”

Yan and a team of researchers are now working on potential therapies.

