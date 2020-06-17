Booker getting big crowds and endorsements in final push

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The momentum continues in the Democratic primary for challenger Charles Booker. As he picks up more political and financial support with just under a week to go before the last ballot can be cast, the question is can the underdog pull off a win?
Just outside Highland Coffee in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood Wednesday, there was a long line of supporters waiting to get their photo taken with Booker, the man they believe will be the candidate to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.
We've noticed crowds are getting bigger where Booker goes. Tuesday, former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes joined continued endorsements for Booker instead of the candidate who seemed the front-runner weeks ago, Amy McGrath.
Despite the McGrath's national support and funding to take on McConnell, Booker's recent surge could stand in the way of the retired Marine fighter pilot.
Besides taking part in peaceful protests, Booker picking up more national press and money. His supporters say his ability to speak to people crushes McGrath and the rest of the slate.
"Let's stand together," Booker told the crowd in the Highlands, "no matter who you are, what you look like, how much money you have, whether you're walking or in a wheelchair, what pronoun you use, what you believe in, you matter."
An ad recently released by the Booker campaign uses quotes from McGrath made during an interview with KET. During the interview, McGrath appears to stumble when asked a question about taking part in recent protests.
Question: “Have you been on the ground in Louisville with the protesters the last three days, Miss McGrath?
McGrath: “I have not.”
Question: “And why?”
McGrath (pauses and responds): “Well, I’ve been with my family and I’ve had some family things going on.”
With little time left and absentee votes already cast, Booker was asked if it is too late for him to get statewide support to pull off the upset. Booker said he's seeing good crowds around the state.
"I just left Lexington the other day with Matt Jones hosting an event together and folks are fired up," Booker said.
"Charles has proven to be the person that we need at this time in history," said Kentucky House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, who was with Booker at today's event.
The busy week ahead continues for Booker with a rally today in Frankfort and visits to Bardstown, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Bowling Green on Thursday and Friday before heading up to Northern Kentucky and Lexington Saturday with other cities to follow until election day.
