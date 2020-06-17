Breonna Taylor Case: Without indisputable evidence, LMPD officers can’t yet be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are calls across the city -- and the country -- for the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death to be fired and charged.
Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home back in March.
Wednesday, WAVE 3 News learned those officers cannot be suspended because there’s not indisputable evidence against them.
The information came from a memo obtained from the Metro Government. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer commented on that recently, saying that if there was video like there was in the George Floyd death, those officers could have been immediately fired.
Actions against those officers won’t be taken until the multiple investigations are complete.
LMPD said Wednesday that the case is moving faster than most cases usually do. It’s currently in the hands of the Attorney General, but it’s not clear when it will be completed.
