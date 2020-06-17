Calloway Co. community weighs confederate statue removal

(WAVE) - A growing number of people in Western Kentucky are calling for the removal of a confederate monument in Calloway County, including former Murray State star and NBA player Ja Morant.
WPSD reports the fiscal court in Calloway County is hearing debates on why some people want the statue of General Robert E. Lee gone, while others want it to be kept up.
The city of Murray and Murray State University officially supported the statue’s removal.
The court has yet to make a decision on the monument’s fate.
“Whatever we’re going to do in the short term or in the long term, will be done with every ‘I’ dotted, every ‘T’ crossed,” Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes told WPSD. “There are a lot of other legal issues that I’ve been made aware of. We’re trying to sift through those. There are other permissions.”
An online petition calling for the removal of the monument has about 10,000 signatures.
A petition to keep it up has about 2,500 signatures.
