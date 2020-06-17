Defending 6A champs, Trinity Returns for Conditioning

For months now, we’ve been hearing a second wave of Covid 19 is expected to hit in the fall, so what does that mean for football? Could they possibly play games without fans? Right now, it seems as though the KHSAA will cross that bridge when they get there. “Maybe they set capacity limits. Maybe they tell you you’re allowed to have 20% of your normal capacity. Maybe something like that,” said Saxton. “You know, you’ve heard me through the years say one game at a time. That’s what we do. Now, that’s reduced down to one day at a time,” said Beatty.