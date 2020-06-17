Defending 6A champs, Trinity Returns for Conditioning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three months away, Trinity football is back. “They’re just glad to be back. Coaches are glad to be back. I’m glad to be back,” said head coach, Bob Beatty.
In order to return for offseason conditioning, the Rocks have to follow a slew of protocols, including taking players temperature as they enter the facility and breaking the team down to 10 player “pods”. “We have a varsity group and we have a JV group. Have them broken up into pods. Our coaches have done a great job with the organization of it,” said Beatty. “We’re able to bring our young men back. As you’ve seen the check-in process today, there’s a lot of safety guidelines and protocol in place,” said athletic director, Rob Saxton.
While protecting the players is priority number one, the coaches, especially their 64 year old head coach, have to be extremely careful. He admits that he has his concerns, but he’s going to take his precautions, and put his trust in a higher power. “You go with it. You try to take as many precautions as you have, and then you trust the guy upstairs to look out for you and you do the best you can,” said Beatty.
For months now, we’ve been hearing a second wave of Covid 19 is expected to hit in the fall, so what does that mean for football? Could they possibly play games without fans? Right now, it seems as though the KHSAA will cross that bridge when they get there. “Maybe they set capacity limits. Maybe they tell you you’re allowed to have 20% of your normal capacity. Maybe something like that,” said Saxton. “You know, you’ve heard me through the years say one game at a time. That’s what we do. Now, that’s reduced down to one day at a time,” said Beatty.
For now, with workouts starting there’s a little bit of hope, but we’re still gong to have to wait and see.
