Doctors fear COVID phobia is keeping stroke patients from getting care they need

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The number of people seeking stroke treatment has dropped. You may think fewer people are having strokes but, that's not the case. It means people are more than likely not getting the care they need. Some medical experts believe it may have something to do with the coronavirus.
Locally, Norton Healthcare says fewer people are coming to the hospital with stroke symptoms since COVID-19 hit. In March of this year, they had 144 patients come in and in May they saw 96. That's a 33% drop.
"What's happening is that people are having minor symptoms of stroke are trying to sleep it off and dealing with it without coming to the hospital," Dr. Shervin Dashti as a neurosurgeon with Norton Neuroscience Institute said. "Those are the ones who will get hurt the most actually. They will have a little bit of numbness, a little bit of weakness, not complete paralysis and try not come to the hospital. All that was a sign of greater things to come."
Legendary UofL basketball coach Denny Crum knows what's it's like to have a stroke. He's had two.
"You can't be to the point where you think it can't happen to you," Coach Crum said. "If anyone had those feelings it was me and I was totally wrong."
Coach Crum, 83, suffered his second stroke in 2019. His wife Susan knew something wasn't right when he was slurring his words.
"She said something is wrong with you we need to get you to the hospital," Coach Crum said. "I couldn't believe it because I had already had one and I thought that would be it. Obviously it wasn't."
Coach Crum went through rehab and had an implant placed in his heart that can reduce the risk of stroke.
"I'm actually feeling very well right now," Coach Crum said.
Coach Crum is even back to fishing. He wants people to know getting help for a stroke is not something you should put off because you might be nervous about going to the hospital right now.
"You can't worry about that virus," Coach Crum said.
"You get a lot more benefit from getting immediate medical attention for stroke than you do by staying home," Dr. Dashti said.
Coach Crum says knowing those signs is what saved his life.
"I don't think I would have survived it," Coach Crum said.
Here are the signs and symptoms of a stroke in men and women:
- Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body
- Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech
- Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
- Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination
- Sudden severe headache with no known cause
Call 911 right away if you or someone else has any of these symptoms.
For more information on strokes, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.