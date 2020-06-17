Doctors fear COVID phobia keeping is stroke patients from getting care they need

"What's happening is that people are having minor symptoms of stroke are trying to sleep it off and dealing with it without coming to the hospital," Dr. Shervin Dashti as a neurosurgeon with Norton Neuroscience Institute said. "Those are the ones who will get hurt the most actually. They will have a little bit of numbness, a little bit of weakness, not complete paralysis and try not come to the hospital. All that was a sign of greater things to come."