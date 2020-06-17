FORECAST: Scattered downpours Thursday; Most stay dry

- Scattered storms will bring brief heavy rain for a few
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with mild low temperatures in the low to mid-60s. A few in the outlying areas may dip into the 50s by early Thursday morning.
Warming throughout the day will push temperatures into the middle 80s Thursday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible. The area of low pressure to our east will move westward and allow for a few showers mainly along and east of I-65 after noon.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms come to an end Thursday evening, leaving us partly cloudy with lows in the 60s overnight.
Friday will be hot and humid with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will brush up close to 90 degrees.
Highs are holding in the 90s for the weekend. Thunderstorm chances increase on Father’s Day as a cold front approaches.
