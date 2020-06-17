FORECAST: Warming temperatures with unsettled weather next week

- Scattered storms will bring brief heavy rain for a few
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - We'll be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
Scattered storms will erupt Thursday afternoon, impacting those especially along and east of I-65. Thursday will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms come to an end Thursday evening, leaving us partly cloudy with lows in the 60s overnight.
Friday will be hot and humid with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will brush up close to 90 degrees.
Highs holding in the 90s for the weekend. Thunderstorm chances increase on Father’s Day as a cold front approaches.
