Frontier Airlines restores flights from CVG to 6 cities as travel ramps back up amid COVID-19

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it is expanding its service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with reinstated non-stop flights to six cities and increased flights to others.
The reinstated non-stop flights are to Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Sarasota, Florida.
The airline also says it is increasing frequency to five destinations with up to two daily flights from CVG to Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas and Tampa, Florida, plus three daily flights to Orlando.
To celebrate Frontier’s new Cincinnati schedule, the airline is offering fares as low as $39, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.
“We’re excited to be offering 13 nonstop destinations from CVG and expand our service to include additional frequency on our most popular routes,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.
“Theme parks, resorts and other vacation activities are opening across the country and we recognize there is pent-up demand for summer travel. Frontier is offering multiple daily flight options to many of the country’s most beloved vacation destinations with low fares to make it even easier to start traveling again.”
“We are pleased to see Frontier resume and increase their CVG service offerings to some of our most popular destinations,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport.
“The expanded service is an indicator of the strength of our region. CVG is looking forward to welcoming our passengers back to the airport.”
Frontier is offering triple bonus miles and segments on all flights through Sept. 12, 2021, that are booked by June 30.
The airline recently announced temperature screenings for all passengers and crew. Those began June 1.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding as a step to better protect other passengers while flying.
Additionally, in April, Frontier announced sweeping health and safety enhancements affecting every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline.
Beginning with required face coverings that must be worn by all passengers and team members throughout every flight and a health acknowledgment. Prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app, passengers are required to confirm that:
- Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
- They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
- They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies
