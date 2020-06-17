Hoosier senator talks police reform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a news conference today, Indiana’s junior senator talked about his ideas on police reform.
Sen. Mike Braun said he is going to introduce a bill after the Republican package is introduced that is about reforming qualified immunity.
Braun is also making a push to address chokehold and no-knock warrants, like the one that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
While saying there is a need for change, Braun also said it will take time.
"Some qualified immunity will still be in place to avoid all the frivolous lawsuits that are apart of our society across all sectors currently," Braun said, "but will also enable individuals that have some horrific example of what should not be protected where someone's constitutional rights are violated."
As for as what makes these issues into laws, Braun said we have the next couple of weeks to see what happens. He hopes there is a decision before the July recess.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.