Hundreds seek unemployment filing help outside of Ky. Capitol Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes it’s hard to visualize the unemployment numbers in Kentucky laid out during press conferences, but Wednesday, that was not the case. Hundreds of people showed up outside of the capitol in search of help, a visual representation of just how many people need government aid in more ways than one.
An assistance center opened in Frankfort at 9 a.m., but some of the people who were in line for unemployment filing help said that they showed up hours before that.
Just the day before, help had also been provided in the same location from noon to 6 p.m.
A handful of people, with the intent to protest Governor Beshear’s handling of claims Tuesday, were unexpectedly helped by his administration when they showed up to demonstrate.
More showed up later in the day. Word then got out that the same assistance would be provided again Wednesday, and hundreds drove to Frankfort seeking what they’ve been looking for for months.
“It’s hectic to get up every morning checking your account and nothing is there, or negative,” Autumn West said.
A woman she drove to the site also expressed how the pandemic had impacted her life.
“I was laid off due to the COVID-19,” Diedra Stone said. “Then, I found employment again. Then [I] was laid off again.”
The line stretched from the Capitol Education Center, spanning two parking lots.
Water, portable toilets, and tents were brought in to provide relief to the large crowd, but still, some thought the line wasn’t being managed well enough.
“It should not be this long,” Breanna Glass, a Jefferson County resident in line, said.
Her grandmother, Donna Wright, expressed the same disappointment.
“Even at ChicK-Fil-A, they can take your order with a handheld device. Why can’t our government do it?” she questioned.
Glass said she just had a baby and felt like she had to be in line for him. She added she has been physically unable to work and has faced weeks of unemployment issues that stemmed from before his birth.
“It’s really hard to have a newborn because I just had him May 17, but I still need the money,” she said. “I still need help paying bills and supporting him.”
Wright said not giving up has meant hours on the phone and just as much time on the family computer.
“What I’m seeing is a long line of people in this state that aren’t being served properly,” Wright noted, looking into the distance.
She said her family is hoping to have the same joy others at the front of the line now have after their issues have been resolved.
“Good. I’m feeling good,” Stone said, after getting the help she needed.
West was also successful in solving her issue.
"Wonderful," West said. "Just to know I can get things done now."
It’s a sense of relief some Kentuckians from across the commonwealth waited hours to find.
