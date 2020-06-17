JCPS adds produce to district food sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families who visit Jefferson County Public School food distribution sites this summer will get boxes of fresh, locally grown produce.
The 11 pounds of fruits and vegetables in the boxes will vary each week depending on availability from local farmers. The boxes will include a combination of corn, squash, zucchini, onions, carrots, apples and russet potatoes.
Louisville-based Creation Gardens will gather the food, stock the boxes, and deliver them to the food sites.
The partnership will also allow the company to rehire more employees, who were laid off in March. In addition to supporting local farmers it gives kids access to fresh, healthy food.
JCPS began giving the produce boxes away on Wednesday at select feeding sites and will expand to all 40 next week.
Funding for the program comes from a USDA grant.
