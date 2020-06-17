JCPS superintendent shares details about student assignment plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one week since JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio introduced new details of the district’s student assignment plan that would change where students can attend school in the coming semesters.
Pollio said Wednesday the proposed plan would provide certain students the option to attend school closer to home.
Pollio said the plan he's proposing would make it so that students, mostly in West Louisville, wouldn't have to go to middle school miles away in East Louisville and then high school just as far away in South Louisville.
Instead, Pollio said these students can have a more consistent education, staying with similar groups of students, or could even in some cases choose to go to the school that perhaps sits just one block away.
Now, JCPS is tasked with getting this proposal out into the affected communities while keeping social distancing in mind.
“Once it is safe to be in the community in the coming fall,” Pollio said, “we will be in those communities and really making sure they’re educated about their options.”
Pollio said the West End would be a priority of the plan’s benefits and that there needs to be some investment in the area in order to make this plan work.
“We need a new middle school and a new high school,” Pollio explained.
The Academy at Shawnee is already undergoing a $40-million renovation, and a new elementary school could soon pop up on West Broadway near the Republic Bank YMCA.
Through all of this, Pollio said the point is to just have this as an option for fifth graders moving to sixth or eighth graders moving to high school this upcoming year.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about this option,” Pollio said. “We really have. We’re seeing families that really want to have an option to stay close to home. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, but just like any other student in this entire city, it’s only fair that students in West Louisville are given that same option that every other student is given.”
JCPS is looking for feedback for this particular proposal.
