‘Just leave us alone’: Peaceful demonstrators urge LMPD, violent protesters to stay away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters blocked off cars at 9th and Jefferson in Louisville on Monday, and as some got aggressive, LMPD moved in to shut them down.
However, that’s not how that whole day played out, according to protesters sitting just blocks away from the violence at Jefferson Square Park.
“That only lasted probably an hour or two,” Tia Edison, with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression, told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday.
Edison said there was a mother-daughter march and performance happening during Monday’s aggression in the park, which protesters have renamed “Injustice Square.”
They watched, she said, the escalating situation a few blocks away as protesters streamed it live on Facebook. That’s when they noticed a line of riot officers was heading toward the park.
Edison said agitators also were stirring things up earlier that morning. People started driving through protesters, and she said there was a disagreement with a city employee.
Edison described it as setting a confusing tone for the day. No one in the park said they really knew what was heading their way until they saw the police lined up in riot gear for the first time in two weeks.
LMPD said it did not release tear gas, but some videos show some kind of smoke bomb, as well as pepper balls, projectiles with paint, flashbangs, and a sound cannon.
Officers made nine arrests several blocks away from the park on Monday. By Tuesday night, the park was peaceful.
Various peaceful demonstration organizers in Injustice Square said they’ve been keeping it positive since the lid popped off the city 20 days ago. They’re now offering job networking, political science lessons, yoga sessions, COVID-19 testing and voting registration booths where just days earlier there were riots.
“All of our hard work and people who’ve been out here peacefully for 17 days, it’s kind of a discredit to everything, and this, you know, it’s not true,” Dana Aiyanna, with the Alliance, said.
The groups in the park said they’ve been trying to keep outside agitators off the positive track they’re trying to maintain.
“If y’all would just leave us alone," Edison stressed in a message to police, "it might be one or two or three people, so you’ve got to learn how to de-escalate at one point in time. We cannot just keep putting forces and give violence and think that this trust relationship between the community and the police is going to work.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.